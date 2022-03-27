New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Starting Monday, commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by a global transport body across various parameters, including availability, accessibility and security, officials said on Sunday.

The Transport Strategy Centre (TSC), London, which manages the CoMET (Community of Metros), will be conducting the 'Ninth Online Customer Satisfaction Survey' from March 28 to May 1, they said.

"The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about various aspects of metro operations, and can give feedback or suggestions on improving the quality of service," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC's official website and submit it online by clicking the relevant links.

The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi, it said.

The statement said that the commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of metro functioning such as -- availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer care, safety and security, ease of use, information prior to travel and during the travel, comfort and crowding.

"Member metros of the COMET group across the world are participating in this survey to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide. The results of the survey will help them to learn good practices which are admired by commuters and work toward giving customers even better service," it added.

