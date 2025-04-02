Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Commuters will now be able to buy up to four single QR tickets on Kolkata Metro's mobile app, and also log in using a PIN, a statement said on Wednesday.

The new features, which will help passengers, will be rolled out on the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app from April 3 in a phased manner, it said.

The users of the app can also switch to the PIN option by resetting the password, it added.

