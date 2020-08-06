Guwahati/Nalbari, Aug 6 (PTI) Despite a ban on religious gatherings under COVID-19 protocols, the Nalbari District Deputy Commissioner Purabi Konwar on Thursday accepted that the administration knew about a 'Vishnu Yagna' (rituals) organised to celebrate foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya, but it did not stop it.

With filing of a complaint by the Congress against the religious gathering in violation of the orders, the Nalbari Superintendent of Police Amanjeet Kaur, however, said the police will take action if any COVID-19 regulations were violated during the function organised at Kharjhara Ashram Wednesday.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: PM Narendra Modi Dials Mahinda Rajapaksa as SSLP Heads For Landslide Victory.

"We did not give any permission to anyone. The Circle Officer informed me verbally that a yagna was organised. I instructed that all COVID-19 protocols should be followed," Konwar told PTI.

When asked why the administration allowed the gathering to take place, she said, nobody complained about it before organising the event.

Also Read | Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

On pointing out the order issued by the Chief Secretary on August 2 banning all religious functions till August 14 due to pandemic, Konwar said, "Actually it was happening everywhere. Even the main function took place in Ayodhya."

The district Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint at Nalbari police station against BJP MLA Ashok Sarma, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah along with Konwar Kaur.

The case is not registered yet, sources in the district police said.

"The organisers did not seek any permission from us. We will take cognisance of the complaint and register a case if there is any violation of the COVID-19 protocols. Law will take its own course," Kaur told PTI.

She said that the event was organised inside a temple and police will enquire how many people gathered there for the yagna to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

When contacted, BJP MLA Sarma accepted of participating in the event and said,"It is a conspiracy of the opposition to show their existence. We the Hindus of world celebrated against the 500-year old dark history with this yagna."

Talking about the complaint, Nalbari district Congress Committee General Secretary Dibyajyoti Haloi alleged that during the 'Vishnu Yagna', the Assam government's COVID-19 guidelines were totally violated.

"There was no social distancing. Many people did not wear masks and there was a huge gathering. This is strange why the DC and SP allowed this event to take place," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)