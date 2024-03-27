New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A complaint has been moved to the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court against the Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell's protest in connection with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The legal cell has called a protest in all Delhi courts on Wednesday.

Complainant Vaibhav Singh, a practicing advocate, seeks to immediately stop the illegal call for a protest organised by the legal cell and political workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) within the court premises of any court and request appropriate direction to the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi to thoroughly investigate the matter for professional misconduct.

The complainant also sought direction from the bar associations of all district courts and high courts to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the lawyers and political workers who are participating in the illegal call for the protest within the court premises.

"Impose an appropriate penalty on the Legal Cell of the Aam Aadmi Party for calling an illegal protest within the court premises of Delhi," the complaint stated.

According to the complaint copy, it has become a trend for the political parties' members to engage their legal cell members by calling for a strike, protesting, giving a call for a boycott, or going on a token strike to pressurise law enforcement agencies, and some time to the extent of pressurising the judiciary.

The complaint copy further stated that AAP Legal Cell's Sanjiv Nasiar (Advocate), who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, posted a video on his Twitter handle on March 26, calling the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal illegal and also going to the extent of saying that the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate is at the behest of the central government. That puts false and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and the central government, and then using the court premises as a battleground for political parties is a gross misconduct of professional ethics, in violation of the Rules of the Bar Council of India and also volition of the directions of the Supreme Court judgements.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Legal Cell has called a protest in all the courts of Delhi on Wednesday at different locations across the national capital, including Delhi High Court, Patiala House Court, Dwarka Court, Saket Court, Karkardoona Court, Tishazari Court, and Rouse Avenue Court. (ANI)

