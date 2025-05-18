New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Congress party has accused the central government of playing "cheap political games" on a serious national issue after only one of the four Congress leaders it had suggested was was included in the seven all party delegations being sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.

In a post on X, Congress party wrote, "On May 16th morning, the Modi Govt asked for 4 names of Congress MPs/leaders to represent the INC in the delegations being sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. These 4 names were conveyed in writing by the LoP Lok Sabha to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs by 12 noon on May 16th itself. Very late tonight (May 17th) the full list of members of all delegations has been officially released. Most regrettably, only 1 of the 4 names suggested by the INC leadership has been included."

According to Congress, the party had submitted four names to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs by May 16 noon, but the final list released late on May 17 included only one of the suggested names.

"This proves the complete insincerity of the Modi Govt and shows the cheap political games it always plays on serious national issues," the Congress leader's X post read.

Additionally, the Congress party stated that it has decided to cooperate with the delegations, however, it demands for an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue of terrorism and reiterate a 1994 resolution.

"The 4 eminent Congress MPs/leaders who have been included at the instance of the Modi Govt will, of course, go with the delegations and make their contributions. The INC will not stoop to the pathetic level of the PM and the BJP. It will always uphold the finest traditions of Parliamentary democracy and not play partisan politics on national security issues, like the BJP does. INC wishes the delegations all the very best. These delegations should not, however, divert attention from the INC's demands to have all-party meetings chaired by the PM and for a special session of Parliament to reiterate the resolution adopted on Feb 22, 1994 while also taking note of developments thereafter." the post added.

Earlier, the Congress leader said that it was "dishonesty on the government's part."

The government had announced that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be among the seven MPs it had picked to head all-party delegations to represent India at global forums, where they would brief world leaders on Operation Sindoor.

Jairam Ramesh asserted that the Congress is "not going to change" the names of four MPs for the government's proposed delegations to foreign countries to explain India's stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"We were asked for names. We expected that the names we had given would be included. We hoped that the names given by the party would be included. But when we saw the press release of PIB, we were surprised. I cannot say what will happen now.

Asking four names, giving four names, and announcing another name is dishonest on the government's part. It is possible that' Mr Rijiju had talked to Rahul ji and Kharge even after the government had made up their mind, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt. But what happened is dishonest. We are not going to change these four names," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) at 12.30 pm, Rahul ji wrote a letter to Kiren Rijiju and wrote 'Dear Shri Kiren Rijiju, I am writing in follow-up of a conversation with me and Kharge ji regarding the delegation for the Foreign Countries after discussing with Kharge ji I am sending you four names Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Raja Barar and Naseer Hussain'," Ramesh said, giving the details of the letter written to Kiren Rijiju by LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Jairam Ramesh asserted that all the people who are in Congress belong to Congress; and that there is a "huge difference between being in Congress and being of Congress."He further said that the Congress party extended their support in everything, but today, when the names were announced, the party was "surprised."

"From April 22nd till now we were demanding that an all party meeting be called two meetings were held but it was a formality, PM did not come, Leaders of Opposition Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha wrote a letter for a special session should be called, there should be a detailed discussion, the purpose was that we should put our collective resolve in front of the country and the world, PM did not give any answer to this, suddenly we heard that an all party delegation will go, this shows that the narrative of the government has changed, we also welcomed this step, we said that whatever help we have to give in this diplomatic propaganda, we will do it, but the way the minister behaved, names were asked and today he announced it himself, this is not honesty, a game is being played," Jairam Ramesh alleged.

Curiously, the name of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was missing from the list that Jairam Ramesh says the Congress submitted to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, named Tharoor in the list of seven MPs who would represent India at world forums where they would brief world leaders on Operation Sindoor. Tharoor has also accepted the government's proposal.

On Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a seven multi-party delegation who will be visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following MPs will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.The Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

This came after India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

