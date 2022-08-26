Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday asked officials of the Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) to ensure timely completion of the project.

Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, reviewed the status of TFL during his two-day visit to Odisha.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Likely To Lose Assembly Membership, May Quit As Jharkhand CM.

The Centre has set a target to produce urea from TFL by September 2024.

"A detailed root cause analysis, corrective and committed action plan is being formulated to expedite the project, which will mark several steps towards 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance) in fertilisers," he said.

Also Read | CBI Nabs ICICI Bank Sales Manager, Outsourced Worker in Rs 50,000-Bribery in Home Loan in Delhi.

He met the contractors and sub-contractors engaged for the construction, and discussed with them the progress of the work.

Khuba also visited the plant site to review the construction status of each unit. Later, the minister inspected the railway corridor, raw-water pipeline corridor and in-take well pump house facility at Brahmani river.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)