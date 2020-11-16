Indore, November 16: Former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, was sent to one-day police remand on Monday in connection with an assault case.

District Prosecution Officer Akram Shaikh said a special court granted him bail in another case of obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in Indore. "He will be produced before the court tomorrow. (Tuesday)," he said. Also Read | Newborn Child in Indore’s MY Hospital ‘Stolen’ by Woman; CCTV Video Shared, FIR Registered.

Shaikh added in both the cases, police appealed for remand. "In the case registered at Gandhi Nagar police station, he was granted bail by Special Judge Renuka Kanchan, while the one registered at Aerodrome police station, he was sent to one-day police remand."

In the case of the attempted assault, registered at the Aerodrome police station, police sought his remand for two days. But the court of Justice Rakesh Kumar Patidar granted one-day police remand.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey, the case was filed by one Rajesh Khatri, a resident of Indore's Ambika Puri Extension, claiming that Tyagi had attempted to attack him with a sword.

A case was registered against the Baba under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 452A (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Tirumala on November 24.

The case of obstruction in official work was filed against Computer Baba at Gandhi Nagar police station. He is accused of stopping Panchayat Secretary Shriram Barolia from demolishing his ashram built on government land, besides using casteist slur against him.

Police said in the court that Computer Baba had also held the secretary at gunpoint. The court, however, rejected the remand appeal and gave bail to Computer Baba on a surety amount of Rs 25,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)