Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that his government wholeheartedly welcomes Central Government decision to conduct caste census along with population census. He also urged for a social, economic, and educational survey to be conducted.

"Our government wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the Central Government to conduct a caste census along with the population census. On this occasion, I urge the Central Government to conduct a social, economic and educational survey along with the caste census," as per a release from CM Siddaramaiah's office.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the Karnataka Government not only carried out a caste census but also conducted a survey on the social, economic, and educational conditions of the population.

"In Karnataka, we have not only conducted a caste census but also conducted a survey of social, economic and educational conditions. Based on this data, an attempt has also been made to revise the current reservation policy and increase its limits. I believe that the Central Government will complete this process along with the caste census," the release read.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the purpose of a caste-based social, economic and educational survey is to form a scientific reservation policy.

"The basic purpose of the caste-based social, economic and educational survey is to formulate a scientific reservation policy. The Central Government should note that the Supreme Court has been emphasizing the need for such a survey every time cases related to reservation come up for hearing," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"When I was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Dharam Singh government, I had taken the decision to form a permanent Backward Classes Commission and conduct a social, economic and educational survey along with caste. For various reasons, it was not implemented and I had to become the Chief Minister of the state again to implement that decision," the release read.

CM Siddaramaiah congratulated Rahul Gandhi after the Central government decided to include Caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, saying that he had been demanding the conduct of a caste census.

"On this occasion, I congratulate Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been fully supporting the decision to increase the reservation limit along with the caste census and making it a national program of our party and promoting it across the country. He may not agree with the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to conduct a caste census today due to the pressure of his relentless efforts, but the country definitely agrees," CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah also welcomed Central government decision to include Caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, saying at last they have understood the social significance of the caste census.

"It is a welcome development that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the governments led by it, which have been criticizing for years that the caste census is a plan to divide Hindu society, have finally understood the social significance of the caste census," the release read.

CM Siddaramaiah said that it is a self-deception to say that there is no caste and added that caste destruction is possible only by eliminating economic and social inequality.

"Caste is a reality in the Indian social system. It is a self-deception to say that there is no caste. We have to try to destroy it by accepting the reality of caste. I strongly believe that caste destruction is possible only by eliminating economic and social inequality," the release from Karnataka CMO read.

"The report of the social, economic and educational survey that we conducted in Karnataka is ready. The state unit of BJP is opposing this by giving various reasons. Based on this survey, there has also been an attempt to revise the reservation and increase the current limit of 50 per cent. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the leaders of the state unit of BJP who are obstructing all these efforts and give them a reason," the release read.

CM Siddaramaiah said "The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has now taken up our caste census program in the same way that it criticized our party's five guarantee schemes and finally made it a party program is a testament to the pro-people policies and programs of the Congress party."

"The caste-based social, economic and educational survey conducted by the Karnataka government is a perfect model and the state government is ready to provide any advice and cooperation to the central government in this regard," he added. (ANI)

