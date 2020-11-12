New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Union minister and BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider conferring the Bharat Ratna on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

The former CM also said that India should raise the issue of Tibet at the United Nations.

Kumar said that the "massacre of Tibet was the biggest tragedy of the 21st century."

The then Congress government "committed a sin" in 1950 when China was allowed to take over Tibet, he stated.

"China has become a threat to the world and involved in transgression in Ladakh... India faces the biggest threat from China. Today, China has been isolated in the world. It is a golden opportunity to correct the terrible mistake of 1950," read the letter by the BJP leader. (ANI)

