New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Congress on Friday appointed five new vice presidents, a treasurer and a general secretary in the Punjab unit of the party.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of treasurer, vice presidents and general secretary of Punab Pradesh Congress Committee," an official statement from the party said.

Also Read | Coal Crisis in India: Less Than One Day of Reserve Left in Many Places, Says Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain.

While Amit Vij was appointed as the treasurer of the PPCC, Aruna Chaudhary, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, Pargat Singh, Sunder Sham Arora have been made as vice presidents.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu has been appointed as general secretary of the party's Punjab unit.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Mercury May Touch 46 Degrees Celsius in Parts of National Capital, Says IMD.

Amrinder Singh Warring was appointed as the new president of the Punjab Congress recently, after the party revamped its state unit following its drubbing in the recent assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)