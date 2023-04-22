Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress party on Saturday appointed two new secretaries for Rajasthan where assembly polls are due later this year.

The new AICC secretaries -- Amrita Dhawan and Virender Singh Rathore -- will be attached to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, the party said in a release.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised in Fortis Mohali With Uneasiness in Breathing.

The press release said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the new AICC secretaries with immediate effect.

The party named Rathore in place of Tarun Kumar. Also, Rathore has been relieved of his current responsibilities in Gujarat.

Also Read | Bihar's Famous Delicacies 'Khurma', 'Tilkut', 'Balu Shahi' Likely To Get GI Tags, Applications Accepted.

Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, a three-term MLA from Uttarakhand and already attached to the AICC general secretary, will continue to hold the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)