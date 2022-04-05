Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Thakur Tuesday said that top leaders of the party's state unit participated in a meeting convened at its headquarters in Delhi and discussed the common minimum programme (CMP) among other issues.

The meeting by Congress was held during the day in the midst of speculations of a rift between the ruling alliance partners - JMM and the Congress in the tribal state.

Congress MLAs have of late openly spoken against the Hemant Soren government.

Congress summoned about 30 of its leaders, including four members of the Hemant Soren council of ministers to the party headquarters on Tuesday.

"We had a successful meeting today in Delhi, which was called by our Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey. All issues were discussed including the CMP. Deliberations were held to iron out issues concerning the CMP as well as how to strengthen the party," Thakur told PTI over phone from Delhi after the meeting.

He ruled out any threat to the current JMM-led dispensation in the state saying that differences arise in any coalition and they are sorted out in talks by partners held in mutual respect.

Sources in the Congress, however, said on condition of anonymity that the leaders expressed discontent at the meeting over lack of response from Soren on the party's proposal on CMP sent about a month ago.

The CMP had been prepared in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

A Congress leader, who participated in the meeting, said the party leadership aggrieved over the treatment meted out to its MLAs in the state has asked the legislators to maintain distance from the chief minister for some time.

A senior Congress legislator said that JMM's attitude towards the leaders of its coalition partner would not only strain relations and may also spell trouble for it at a time when it is already facing trouble from inside the party.

In an embarrassment to the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, the party's legislator Sita Soren had last week alleged that water, forest and land resources in Jharkhand are getting degraded due to "corrupt practices" by a section of officers and had urged Governor Ramesh Bais to protect the state's natural assets.

Contacted, a JMM spokesperson ruled out differences within the party and also among coalition members.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in March alleged that BJP was trying to destabilise his government and using social media and news channels to "spread lies".

He had accused the saffron party in the Assembly of hatching conspiracies to topple his governmen and creating "false propaganda" on loot in mines.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD has a combined strength of 47 in the 81-member House. JMM has 30, Congress 16, and the RJD 1 MLAs.

