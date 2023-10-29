Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Congress leader Ragini Nayak on Sunday wore a garland of onions to highlight the rising prices of the kitchen staple and attacked the BJP governments at the Centre as well as poll-bound Madhya Pradesh over the distress it was causing people.

"The price of onion has shot up to Rs 80 per kilogram. Some days back, the price of tomato was Rs 200 to 250 per kg. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should tell us why the price of onion is leaving people distressed," the Congress spokesperson said.

The price of wheat flour has jumped by 35 per cent in MP in the last one year, that of edible oil has doubled in the last three years and Goods and Services Tax has been imposed on milk, ghee and paneer, but CM Chouhan is in deep slumber over such things that effect the common citizen, she said.

"While people are bearing the brunt of price rise, it is not doing any good to farmers either. Cultivators are selling onions for Rs 2 per kilogram in Shajapur district, and here it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg," Nayak pointed out.

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was once asked about the rise in onion prices, she said she does not eat it, Nayak claimed, adding the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in MP were not bothered about people or their woes.

"Under the Congress, people used to go with money in their wallets and buy a bag full of vegetables. Now, they take money in a bag and return with vegetables in a wallet," she said.

Assembly polls in MP will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

