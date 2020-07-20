Chandigarh, July 20 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress-led government in Punjab and the AAP of trying to mislead people, especially farmers, over the farm ordinances passed by the Centre.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said the three ordinances passed by the central government were farmer friendly and they give the liberty to growers to sell their produce anywhere across the country to fetch better returns.

The Centre had promulgated three ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

Chugh noted that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had already said the minimum support price regime would continue to stay.

"Amarinder Singh-led government and the Aam Aadmi Party are trying to mislead people and create confusion regarding ordinances," he said.

He accused the CM of trying to hide his government's alleged failures on various fronts by trying to mislead growers over the ordinance.

"Amarinder Singh during the 2017 polls had promised to waive the 90,000-crore loan of Punjab farmers, a promise which remains unfulfilled even after three and a half years," Chugh said in a statement.

He claimed that the previous Congress-led government at the Centre "could do nothing in the interest of farmers" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the welfare of the farming community.

The Congress-led government in Punjab had alleged that these three ordinances were a blatant attack on the federal structure and expressed apprehension that once they were passed, the minimum support price regime might come to an end.

