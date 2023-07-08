Bikaner, Jul 8 (PTI) Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dubbed the party as a 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar", and said it is clear that its government in Rajasthan is on its way out.

The prime minister alleged the Ashok Gehlot government has carved a new identity for itself when it comes to corruption, crime and politics of appeasement.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said Rajasthan should have been at the top in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, but today it is among the laggard states.

"In terms of crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors are becoming the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy in saving rape and murder accused," Modi alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said if it remains in power, it makes the country hollow and when it goes out of power, it defames the country by abusing it.

"Their leaders go abroad and abuse India," he said.

"There is only one meaning of the Congress... 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar'," the prime minister said in an obvious jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent remarks about his party opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan' in 'nafarat ka bazaar'.

Public anger against the Rajasthan government has risen, and when this happens it takes no time to unseat those in power, Modi said.

"Defeat of the Congress in Rajasthan is so certain that its government has already entered a 'bye-bye mode'," he said.

