Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Cong MLA Seethakka Hits out at Telangana CM, Says He Has Been in Quarantine for Past 6 Yrs

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Cong MLA Seethakka Hits out at Telangana CM, Says He Has Been in Quarantine for Past 6 Yrs

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Congress MLA, Seethakka on Saturday said that the former has been "in quarantine" from the past six years as he has stayed far away from the people and their issues.

The Congress MLA said, "Our Telangana Chief Minister has been in quarantine from the past six years and he has been far away from the public, either in his farmhouse or Pragathi Bhavan. The people are facing many issues, he is not meeting them nor the representatives. He is not solving any issues. The only thing he is giving his attention to is towards the opposition party that is Congress."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

The MLA alleged that Telangana chief minister was conducting arrests across the state of Congress leaders, who she said were attempting to bring out the problems faced by people of the state.

"When we are bringing out the problems of the public he is putting us under house arrest. We want to tell him, do not focus on us. Focus on the actual problems and the people. COVID-19 cases are surging, there are no proper facilities in the hospitals and not enough doctors to treat people. Control all these and provide better facilities in the hospitals. Instead, you are concentrating on what the Congress party is doing," said Seethakka. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Congress India Seethakka Telangana Chief Minister
You might also like
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
News

Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Cricket

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement