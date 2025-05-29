Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) A delegation of ruling Congress MLCs on Thursday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar for their recent controversial comments, and called for action against them.

Both Narayanaswamy and Ravikumar are BJP MLCs.

Ravikumar remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, wondering if she was an IAS officer or "someone who came from Pakistan", had led to widespread condemnation, while a political storm had recently erupted after Narayanaswamy allegedly likened Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge to a dog.

The Congress MLCs, led by the Leader of the House (in Council) and Minister N S Boseraju, in their petition requested the Governor, "to take suo motu cognizance of the derogatory and communal remarks made by Ravikumar, and issue a formal condemnation of his statements, upholding the constitutional values of secularism, administrative neutrality, and respect for public servants."

Also, to recommend disciplinary or ethical proceedings against the said MLC under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council, including censure or suspension, as warranted, it said.

A separate petition regarding Narayanswamy sought the Governor's advice to the former to step down from his post and take moral responsibility for "unparliamentary conduct".

Later, speaking to reporters, Boseraju said, "Their (Narayanswamy and Ravikumar) conduct is wrong and is not fitting for the positions they hold.

"We have urged the Governor to take immediate action against the two. The Governor too has said that -- no one should behave in such a manner in a democracy."

Stating that they would present a similar petition to the Legislative Council Chairman soon, he said, "We demand their expulsion. They should not continue (in their positions) in a democracy...He (Ravikumar) has spoken against a woman IAS officer. No BJP leaders are commenting on their party colleague's statement."

