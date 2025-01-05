Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday reviewed the current political situation of the Union Territory, including the restoration of statehood and the Darbar Move, and decided to take out the 'Samvidhan Padyatra' here on January 18.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra chaired the meeting of the senior party leadership here and discussed the current political situation and the important issues faced by people, especially in the Jammu region, apart from the organizational affairs, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting discussed at length the various issues faced by people from cross-sections, especially in the Jammu region, and the Congress party's role in highlighting and fighting for those issues.

The various issues, which came up for discussion include the restoration of statehood, the Darbar Move, issues of youth — including record unemployment and fast-track recruitments — issues of daily wagers, need-based, contractual, and ad hoc employees, power tariff amnesty, heavy taxation, toll tax and the mining sector.

The other issues discussed included the Jammu-Poonch railway line, implementation of the remaining provisions of the 73rd and 74th Amendments, issues of farmers, women empowerment, reservations, issues of POJK and West Pakistan refugees, Kashmiri migrants and property tax.

The meeting also decided to hold a peaceful padyatra on January 18 as part of the party's nationwide abhiyan “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan”, the spokesperson said.

The yatra will start from Gandhi Chowk at Satwari to Dr Ambedkar Chowk at Panama Crossing to highlight the agenda and the most important issues.

The meeting also discussed the organizational issues and the measures needed to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level as recommended by the fact-finding committee.

The meeting unanimously accepted the various recommendations to restructure the organizational setup, including bifurcation and creation of district units in the bigger districts and the constitution of assembly units over and above the block units in each constituency.

The movement to honour the veterans was launched formally today by the PCC president by holding a remembrance function in memory of veteran leader, former MP and former minister Trilochan Dutt.

The PCC president said that such programmes shall be held in every district throughout the year after identifying all such leaders and the prominent party workers in each constituency.

