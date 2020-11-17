Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday said the Congress should come clean on whether it supports the "pro-China" statements of the NC and the "pro-Pakistan" stands of the PDP, and hit out at the opposition party for its "double-faced" approach on the issue.

"The Congress has adopted one stance in Jammu and another in Kashmir and has been befooling the gullible population," Jammu and Kashmir BJP's chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.

He said the parties in the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are nothing but power hungry, which is very clear from the fact that they have so eagerly come to contest the District Development Council (DDC) polls, in spite of issuing statements earlier that they will not contest any election.

The parties in the alliance are afraid of their corrupt deeds that they have done earlier, the BJP leader said.

Many influential leaders of these parties have grabbed prime land and later, got it regularised and these facts are forcing them to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he added.

Sethi claimed that infighting has already started in the PAGD and many senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are leaving the party as it is playing second fiddle to the National Conference (NC) in the alliance.

"The same is true for the NC. It is true for every party in the Gupkar group," he said.

Sethi also hit out at the Congress, asking the party why it has not cleared its stand on the "pro-China" statements of the NC and "pro-Pakistan" statements of the PDP when it claims to be a major participant in the freedom movement.

The BJP leader said Jammu has always taken a nationalist stand and in the DDC polls, these parties will be taught a lesson in Kashmir too.

