Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly alleging various lapses on behalf of the Left government in the rehabilitation of victims in Pettimudi, Kavalappara and Puthumala landslide disasters in which 179 lives have been lost since 2019 rpt 2019.

The Congress alleged that many of the victims were still in relief camps and rented places and the government was yet to rehabilitate those who are still living in the danger zones.

Also Read | Goa Tourism Minister Invokes ‘Wrath of God’ to End COVID-19 to Allow All Tourism Activity in a Full-Fledged Manner.

However, state Revenue minister K Rajan denied the allegations and said compensation was given toalmost all of those who were affected in the natural disaster and the rest will be distributed this week itself.

Kerala had witnessed two major natural disasters in 2019--Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad districts-- due to heavy rains in August in which at least 113 people were killed in landslides.

Also Read | Road Accidents in India: As Many as 3,564 Accidents Reported Due to Potholes in 2020, Lowest in 5 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in the hilly district of Idukki on August 7, last year had flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamalai claiming 66 lives.

"The rehabilitation process is not yet complete in the state even as the consecutive tragedies happened over a year ago," Congress legislator T Sidhique said while moving an adjournment motion in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Rajan said 46 families affected in Pettimudi were compensated and the rest will be distributed this week itself.

"We have already distributed compensation to 46 families of Pettimudi. The rest were delayed due to matters related to heirship certificates. Even those matters of 18 families have been sorted out and the assistance of Rs five lakh each will be distributed to them this week itself," Rajan told the Assembly.

The Minister also added that 127 families affected in the Kavalappara disaster were relocated.

"Fifty-eight houses are under construction," he said.

The Congress alleged that the government had assured rehabilitation in six months.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheeshan said the state government had failed to compensate the farmers who suffered huge loss in the floods and landslides.

"The Rs 7,460 crore allotted for the Rebuild Kerala initiative was not utilised and only Rs 460 crore was used till now. The Rebuild Kerala initiative is a false promise given by the Left government," Satheeshan alleged.

However, based on the reply given by the Revenue minister, Speaker M B Rajesh refused to allow further discussion on the adjournment motion, following which the opposition staged a walkout.PTI RRT SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)