Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will be able to form boards in more than 50 urban local bodies in the state.

A total of 3,035 wards of 90 local bodies in 20 districts of the state had gone to polls on Thursday, and results of all but one ward were announced on Sunday.

The ruling Congress won 1,197 out of the 3,034 wards, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the winners of the Congress party. He, in a statement, said the party will form boards in many of the local bodies.

Dotasra said by winning 1,197 wards, Congress has shown a good performance in the local bodies elections.

“Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, the party has formed boards in a majority of urban local bodies where elections have been held,” he said.

“BJP is responsible for harassment of farmers and people are fed up with the central government due to inflation and fuel price rise, and given a befitting reply in the local bodies elections in the state,” he added.

Election for the post of chairperson of these bodies will be held on February 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)