Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Karnataka forged ahead of its rival, the ruling BJP, according to the initial trends of counting of votes polled for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was leading in 82 seats and the BJP in 66.

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, gained an early lead in 21 segments.

