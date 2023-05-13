Chandigarh, May 13: AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, counting of votes for which is underway, initial trends showed. Counting of votes for the seat, a bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am. Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates.

Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi by 720 votes, according to the trends. Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023: Counting of Ballots for Four-Cornered Bypoll Begin.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)