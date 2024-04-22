India News | Congress Announces Candidates for Five More Seats in Bihar

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress on Monday announced its candidates, including Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad who recently quit the BJP, for five more Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Nishad would seek re-election from Muzaffarpur on a Congress ticket.

Also Read | Amroha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Electoral Fray Against BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

The party, which has an alliance with RJD and three Left parties in the state, is contesting altogether nine of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Nishad, who won the seat for the BJP two times on the trot, was dropped this time by the saffron party which has fielded Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, who was the runner-up in 2019.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station While Playing, Dies.

Chaudhary had then contested as a candidate of the Vikassheel Insan Party headed by former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni.

According to a list released by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, other candidates in Bihar include the party's state unit president Akhilesh Prasad Singh's son Akash, who will be trying his luck from Maharajganj.

Akash made an unsuccessful debut five years ago from Purbi Champaran on a ticket of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who was then with the 'Mahagathbandhan' but is now back in the NDA.

Akash will take on Janardan Singh Sigriwal, the BJP MP who is aiming at a hat-trick.

State minister Maheshwar Hazari's son Sunny Hazari will take on Shambhavi Choudhary, the daughter of his father's cabinet colleague Ashok Chaudhary, in the reserved Samastipur constituency.

Maheshwar Hazari, who is with JD(U), is a former MP from Samastipur and a cousin of late Ram Vilas Paswan. His son joined the Congress recently after Chirag Paswan fielded Shambhavi, dashing his hopes of contesting his father's seat as an NDA candidate.

Both Sunny and Shambhavi are making their debut.

In Pashchim Champaran, a BJP bastion where the party's former state president Sanjay Jaiswal is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term, the Congress has reposed trust in ex-MLA Madan Mohan Tiwari.

In Sasaram, where the Congress had been in a quandary since former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar expressed her reluctance to stand in the polls, the party fielded Manoj Kumar, who had contested the seat in 2019 on a BSP ticket, losing his deposit.

Among the nine seats it is contesting in Bihar, the Congress had eman