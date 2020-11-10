New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Congress announced the names of two candidates for the ensuing biennial elections for the Nagpur Division Graduates' and Pune Division Teachers' constituencies to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Party president Sonia Gandhi has approved Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari from Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency and Jayant Dinkar Asgaonkar from Pune Division Teachers' Constituency, according to a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Also Read | Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JDU’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary Wins, Elected as MLA.

The press release titled 'Elections to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra-2020' was shared on the official Twitter account for announcements by the Indian National Congress.

According to the Election Commission of India, the term of five members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies has expired on July 19, 2020, due to the retirement of the sitting members in Aurangabad Division Graduates', Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Amravati Division Teachers' and Pune Division Teachers' constituencies.

Also Read | Dhaka Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Pawan Kumar Jaiswal Wins, Elected as MLA.

The commission has decided to hold the poll on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)