New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha and also formed a group of 10 MPs for smooth and effective coordination in both the Houses of Parliament.

Congress party also appointed two young faces Gaurav Gogoi as deputy leader and Ravneet Singh Bittu as the whip of the party in Lok Sabha. While party leader K. Suresh will continue to remain as the Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha.

Congress formed a group comprising of 10 MPs in Parliament to deal with issues relating to Parliament which include Ghulam Nabi Azad (Leader of the Party), Anand Sharma (Deputy Leader), Jairam Ramesh (Chief Whip), Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AR Chowdhury (Leader of the Party), Gaurav Gogoi (Deputy Leader), K Suresh(Chief Whip), Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu(Whip).

The appointments came ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to commence from September 14. The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings.

Congress had on August 26 constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi will be members of the Committee. Ramesh has been appointed as the convenor of the committee. (ANI)

