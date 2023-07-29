Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress party on Saturday approved the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram later this year.

“Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Mizoram 2023, as follows, with immediate effect,” the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Bus Fire Video: KSRTC Bus Engulfs in Blaze on NH Near Chempakamangalam, No Casualties Reported.

The Election Committee includes Lalsawata, Lal Thanhawala, Lal Thanzara, Lalmalsawma, Nghaka, Zodintluanga Ralte, R Romawia, RL Valla, John Siamkunga, R Vanlalvena, R Lalrinawma, H Zairemthanga, F Sankunga, Lalrinmawia Ralte.

The committee will be headed by Lalsawata.

Also Read | Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Villagers Stop Female Dalit Teacher From Entering Anganwadi in Rural Bengaluru, Probe Launched.

Notably, Mizoram will go to polls later this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Mizo National Front came out as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 40 seats. Zoram’s People Movement was a distant second with eight seats. Congress party was only able to win five seats while Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)