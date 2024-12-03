New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Avinash Pande, Congress General Secretary and In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday urged people to gather in large numbers on Wednesday to support the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to violence-hit Sambhal.

In a post on X, Pande stated, "A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of the victims of the Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will assemble at the Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and proceed to Sambhal."

"I appeal to all of you to reach the Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and contribute to this struggle. Your support is essential in the fight for democracy and justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced that the administration is consistently urging Gandhi to postpone his visit.

"The District Magistrate has imposed restrictions on the arrival of outsiders in Sambhal until December 10. This measure aims to maintain peace and prevent the currently stabilising situation from escalating again. While the situation is under control, tensions remain, and the presence of outsiders could provoke further disturbances. This decision was based on assessments by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police," Singh explained.

"We appeal to everyone to avoid visiting Sambhal temporarily, allowing us to fully restore normalcy. We trust responsible citizens will understand our concerns. The administration is in regular communication with the Leader of Opposition, requesting him to reconsider his plans," Singh added.

Singh further assured that the situation in Sambhal is stabilising.

"Markets are functioning normally, and efforts are underway to build public confidence. With the cooperation of the people, we have always succeeded in restoring peace. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are examining all angles. So far, 30 arrests have been made, and further actions will be based on concrete evidence," Singh said.

The violence in Sambhal district erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

On November 27, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of 27 individuals linked to the violence. (ANI)

