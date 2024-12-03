Pune Shocker: Bike Rider Dragged for 2 Kilometres on Bonnet of Car in Pimpri Chinchwad; 3 Booked

Three people including the car driver have been arrested for allegedly dragging a biker rider on the bonnet of the car for 2 kilometres in Maharashtra's Pune, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 03, 2024 10:12 PM IST
Pune Shocker: Bike Rider Dragged for 2 Kilometres on Bonnet of Car in Pimpri Chinchwad; 3 Booked
Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, December 3: Three people including the car driver have been arrested for allegedly dragging a biker rider on the bonnet of the car for 2 kilometres in Maharashtra's Pune, a police officer said on Tuesday. The incident unfolded on December 1 in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad following an altercation with the car driver, the official said. Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke said that car driver along with his two friends have been arrested and booked under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Pune Shocker: Audi Driver Drags Bike Rider on Car Bonnet for 2 Kms After Altercation in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Arrested.

The blood sample of the accused has been taken to check if he was drunk or not, the official added. In August this year, two people were injured after a speedy pickup truck lost control and drove over a divider near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, as per police. Earlier in the year, a woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai. The husband of the deceased woman had also received injuries in the accident. Mumbai: Stray Dog Dies After Being Hit and Dragged Under Car in Antop Hill, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On May 19, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

Editor's Choice

