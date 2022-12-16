From left to right Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Rahul gandhi on Day 100 of Bharat Jodo (Image courtesy: KCVenugopal/Twitter)

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party's mass contact campaign, resumed from Rajasthan's Dausa on Friday.

The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the padayatra from Meena High Court, Dausa, around 6 am and is scheduled to take a break at Giriraj Dharan temple at around 11 am.

After a press conference at around 4 pm at the Congress office in Jaipur, the party has planned a concert in Jaipur at the Albert Hall around 7 pm to celebrate 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie."

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

