Jammu, Dec 16: Bodies of two youths killed by unidentified gunmen were recovered on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the bodies were found in the Alfa TCP area of Rajouri.

Tension gripped the area after protesters blocked the Rajouri-Jammu highway.

Additional forces have been rushed to the area to maintain law and order.

Further details were awaited.

