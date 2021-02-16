Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Accusing the Congress of compromising on their ideology, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that differences between that party and BJP were narrowing down in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the senior CPI(M) leader cited the donation given by senior Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said it was a "dangerous move".

"The Congress should realise that such a move amounts to giving recognition to the position being taken by the RSS," Vijayan said.

He said this in response to a query on the controversy over a Congress MLA in Kerala recently making a donation for the construction of the Ram temple.

Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappiily had made a contribution to the RSS workers last week, kicking up a row in the state.

When some Muslim groups protested in front of his residence against the donation, the Perumbavoor MLA had apologised, claiming he was 'misled' by Sangh Parivar workers and was not aware that the donation was for the temple.

Lashing out at the Congress, Vijayan said the MLA was following the footsteps of his party's important leaders like Digvijay Singh on the issue.

"This is a very dangerous move", the Chief Minister said.

He said the Congress so far had not taken a firm stand on any of the issues being faced by the nation.

"They (the Congress) are compromising with such issues as they think that they will lose the votes of a section", he said, adding that the Congress would not be able to oppose the communal forces.

Vijayan said the CPI(M)-led alliance has a very strong presence in Kerala and the LDF would continue to very strongly oppose any form of communalism.

He cited the political developments in Puducherry, where Congress MLAs quit the party and their reported move to join the BJP and said "the differences between the Congress and BJP are narrowing down".

