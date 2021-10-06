Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening reached violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people had lost their lives.

The delegation is likely to meet three families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Also Read | AC Local Train Services To Be Restored on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line From Tomorrow.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

"We have received approval from the government for the visit of Rahul Gandhi-led delegation," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate (DM) Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told ANI.

Also Read | JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared by NTA, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)