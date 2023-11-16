Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday pitched his party as an option to Congress in Rajasthan and said that the Ashok Gehlot government did not do anything to strengthen the weak community in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Jaipur ahead of assembly polls, Owaisi said, "For the first time in Rajasthan, AIMIM is going to contest elections. I would request you all that till yesterday you didn't have an alternative option, today, AIMIM came across as one. In Rajasthan, you voted for the Congress party with the expectation of strengthening the weak community but they have done nothing to strengthen the weaker section and no developmental works in the area."

Owaisi further alleged that even after voting for Congress with such a majority, no Muslim member has been sent to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

"BJP makes bold statements, but Congress remains silent " added Owaisi.

"I am contesting elections in Rajasthan for the first time. How did 25 BJP MPs win from the state in 2019? People in the Congress won't be able to give an answer to it. Tomorrow, those responsible in the Congress will say Owaisi came and gave a provocative speech," he said, and urged people not to let BJP win, but don't give a chance to Congress either.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

