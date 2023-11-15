New Delhi, November 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented the Indian team for its win against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semi-final, saying the Men in Blue entered the final "like a boss". Shah also congratulated Virat Kohli for his 50th hundred in One Day Internationals, saying it is a testimony of his outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency.

"Enter into the final like a Boss. What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown. Let's get the cup," Shah said in a post on X. India Wins ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match: Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Congratulate Men in Blue For Winning Against New Zealand and Going Into Final!.

On Kohli, the home minister said in a separate post, "50th ODI hundred! Kudos to @imVkohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket." PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team After Win Over New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Match, Hails Mohammad Shami.

"This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency. May you further elevate your game to a new level. The nation is proud of you," he added.