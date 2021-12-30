Kakching (Manipur) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Congress in poll-bound Manipur and said that the grand old gave "instability, insurgency, lawlessness, and inequality" to the state.

Addressing the 'Yuva Rally' in Manipur's Kakching, he said BJP has given "infrastructure, innovation, and integration" to the state.

"Congress gave Manipur instability, insurgency, lawlessness, and inequality. The BJP has given the state infrastructure, innovation, and integration. You have to choose between insurgency or stability. You have to choose between divisive politics or prosperity and unity. You have to choose between encounters or peace. You have to choose between drugs or sports," the BJP chief said.

"Congress' era was one of the blockades - they will come in the near future for elections. You must ensure that you choose a government that serves you and takes the state forward," he said.

Nadda 1,309 youth from the state have surrendered their arms and have joined the mainstream and added that the state has fought a strong fight against the problem of drugs.

"This is the face of the new Manipur," he said. BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. (ANI)

