Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Ministers Jagat Singh Negi and Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said that the Congress government is strong and stable and accused the BJP of trying to destabalise it.

They accused BJP of double-standards and said its attempts to create troubles will fail.

"Since the day BJP came in the opposition, they have been trying to destabilize the government, but they will not succeed. Our government is strong and stable," Negi, who is Horticulture and Revenue Minister, told ANI.

Referring to the recent Himachal Pradesh High Court ruling that declared the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) unconstitutional, Negi said that the Congress government has decided to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

"The judgment regarding concerning CPS' has been challenged by the government. This legal battle will be fought thoroughly," he said.

"When BJP is in power, every law is valid for them but now they are calling the law enacted in 2006 illegal. Interestingly, even petitioner Satpal Satti enjoyed the CPS position after 2008, and he has challenged its constitutionality. While we respect the High Court's decision, we have filed an SLP in the Supreme Court to challenge it," he added.

Negi also accused BJP of "Operation Lotus," which he alleged has been orchestrated to topple Congress-led governments across states. "From the beginning, BJP has been trying to destabilize Congress-led governments across states. Their efforts are unfortunate and will not succeed in Himachal Pradesh. Former CM Jairam Thakur dreams of returning as Chief Minister, but he will fail in his aspirations," he said.

Referring to the High Court decision, Negi highlighted the need for clarity on its retrospective or prospective application. "If the decision is retrospective, it could impact all those who held GPS positions under this Act and enjoyed its protection. We await the Supreme Court's decision," he said.

"Their tactics are nothing but an attempt to sensationalize the situation. The government is firmly focused on development and governance and we will present a robust case in the Supreme Court. BJP's conspiracies will not succeed in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the High Court's decision declared CPS appointments unconstitutional, but the law was valid at the time of the appointments.

"We will explore this legal aspect in the Supreme Court and fight this battle comprehensively," Singh told ANI.

"Since the BJP moved to the opposition, they have been attempting to topple the Congress government through various means. If we are forced to go for elections, we will go to the people with confidence. BJP, on the other hand, will need to win over nine to five legislators to succeed in their plans. This battle will be fought in court and among the people. Despite these challenges, the government has been focusing on holistic development. I have facilitated developmental works worth Rs 4,500 crore in my department alone. We are committed to the overall progress of Himachal Pradesh and will not be deterred by BJP's conspiracies," he added.

Singh said Congress has "unwavering support from the people of Himachal Pradesh".

"We are prepared for any challenge, whether legal or political. The BJP's desperation will not derail our mission for progress," he said. (ANI)

