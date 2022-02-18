Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit out at the Congress government in the state and said that it did not fulfil any pre-poll promises that it made before the 2017 Assembly elections including making Punjab a drug-free state.

Speaking to ANI during his visit to Punjab's Jalandhar, Thakur said, "People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened."

"Channi is trying to divert attention from the main issues. They do not want to answer the people about what they have done in the last five years," he added.

The Union Minister also took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the absence of any "Punjabi Ministers" in his government in the national capital and said that there is not even a single woman Minister as well.

"On the other hand, there is Arvind Kejriwal who had said before the Delhi elections that he would appoint Punjabi teachers. He had promised to appoint 3,000 teachers, he pushed out 850 teachers instead. Not a single Punjabi Minister is present in his government in Delhi. There is not a single woman Minister in his government. He talks about ending the reservation," he said.

Punjab is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

