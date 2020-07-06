New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he may have had "compulsions for not doing so".

"We waited for Hon'ble @PMOIndia to lead the nation in wishing HE the Dalai Lama a very Happy Birthday. Modi ji may have had his compulsions for not doing so. On behalf of the entire Nation, we wish HE @DalaiLama a long and healthy life. We are privileged for your blessings," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier in the day conveyed his greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader and said his values and ideals are the guiding light towards love and peace for entire humanity.

Rijiju is the only minister in the Narendra Modi government to have wished the Dalai Lama publicly on his birthday.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

The Union sports minister's birthday greetings came amidst India's ongoing border standoff with China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)