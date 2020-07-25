By By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday hit back at NV Subhash, grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, who had accused the party of observing "a namesake" birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Renuka Chowdhury asked who made Narasimha Rao the Prime Minister.

"Who had made PV Narasimha Rao the Prime Minister? Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh always says that he considers Narasimha Rao as his political guru. History is witness that how they ran the minority Government, we all respect the knowledge of Narasimha Rao," she said.

"History is a witness that we remember Narasimha Raoji very much. The centenary celebrations are going on...who is its chairman, Sonia Gandhi. Remember this," she added.

Subhash, who is a BJP spokesperson, on Saturday accused the Congress of celebrating "a namesake birth anniversary" of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao's contributions and insulted him.

"The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), celebrated centenary celebrations of late PV Narsimha Rao following specific instructions from the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress coterie for namesake," he said. He said Congress has lost Rao's legacy.

"The party has ignored his contributions and insulted him even though he had worked for Congress and served as the Prime Minister in difficult times," Subhash alleged. (ANI)

