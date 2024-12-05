Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress members on Thursday organised a peace prayer, "Buddhi Shuddhi Path" (prayer for wisdom), to condemn the atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh and to urge the government to ensure justice and promote unity.

The event included a 'havan' (ritual fire ceremony) and prayers for the victims, seeking peace for the souls of the deceased.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

The program saw participation from Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, they highlighted the oppression faced by Hindus in Bangladesh and drew parallels with alleged atrocities against Muslims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The participants prayed for wisdom for the government and peace for the victims.

Congress workers condemned the violence and stated that the party has always stood for justice and unity across religions. A Congress member said, "We condemn the atrocities and pray for the peace of the departed souls. The Congress Party has always stood for justice and unity across all religions, striving for the nation's development. Today, we are praying for the peace of those souls and asking for divine guidance for the government."

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

Speaking to ANI, the member lashed out at the government for allegedly failing to address the situation and said, "As we all know, the Hindu community in Bangladesh is facing genocide. It is the moral responsibility of the central government to hold discussions with the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus there, protecting their lives and property. However, the government is failing in this regard, and incidents similar to Sambhal, where members of the Muslim community were killed, are happening."

"Today, we pray to God for the peace of all those who lost their lives and for the government to gain the wisdom to focus on development, education, healthcare, and employment instead of promoting division. We organised this 'havan' as a way to pray for the peace of the departed souls and for the government leaders to gain wisdom." the Congress member added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)