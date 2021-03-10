New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Central government over the surge in fuel prices, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said that the government is waiting for the fuel prices to touch Rs 200.

Shergill also attacked the BJP-led Union government over the discussion of whether to include fuel under GST.

"MoS Finance says 'Government could consider bringing fuel under GST'. Is BJP government waiting for fuel to touch Rs 200 before stopping the loot," Shergill tweeted.

"While the government lazily ponders over bringing fuel under GST - fuel and cylinder prices should be reduced by half in public interest immediately," he further said.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, the Centre has twice raised taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues instead of passing on the benefits of low oil prices last year to consumers.

Parliament is facing repeated adjournments following constant disturbance by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country. (ANI)

