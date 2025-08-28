Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the two youth from the State who went missing in the landslide in Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

Gehlot shared a post on his official 'X' handle and urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide assistance to the distressed families.

"The news of Yash and Pranshu, youths from Saimpu in Dholpur who went for the darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, going missing after being swept away during a landslide is deeply concerning. I humbly appeal to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, to provide all possible assistance to the distressed families of these youths during this difficult time and to make every effort to locate them as quickly as possible in coordination with all disaster relief agencies," Gehlot wrote on 'X'.

He further expressed grief over the death of Rajasthan resident Shiv in the landslide incident.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary slammed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking an answer from him on the flood situation in the state.

He alleged that the Vaishno Devi yatra was not stopped despite an alert of a cloudburst and a landslide. Choudhary claimed that victims of the Vaishno Devi landslide didn't die, but were killed.

The J-K deputy CM further alleged a criminal conspiracy behind the Vaishno Devi landslide, stating that an investigation should be done into the issue. He further urged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee into the matter and find out the roles of L-G Manoj Sinha and other officials.

"There is a criminal conspiracy behind this. An investigation should be done. I request PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah to constitute a high-level committee to check the roles of LG Manoj Sinha and the officers. A strict action should be taken and an FIR should also be registered," he said. (ANI)

