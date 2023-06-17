Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Congress leader Nana Patole on Saturday suggested that PM Modi visit Manipur first and then go to another country.

Nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday.

"The situation is worst in Manipur and the central government has failed in dealing with the situation. Modi must go to Manipur first then to another Country," the Congress leader said.

The state government has further extended the shutdown of the internet in the state up to June 20.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week where he will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

The prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the PM will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and State Secretary Antony Bilnken.

In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)

