Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, a "fan" of PM Modi was seen flaunting his "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland. Videos of the man named Raghavendra flaunting his "NMODI" car number plate in the US State of Maryland have gone viral on social media. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raghavendra said that he took the number plate back in November 2016. "Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," he added. 'Modi Ji' Thali in United States Video: New Jersey Restaurant Launches Special Thali Ahead of Indian PM Narendra Modi's State Visit to US; View Mouth-Watering Dishes.

PM Narendra Modi 'Fan'Flaunts "NMODI" Car Number Plate

#WATCH | A 'fan' of PM Narendra Modi flaunts "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland, USA pic.twitter.com/AO5WRwdGoa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

He Inspires Me To Do Something Good for the Nation

#WATCH | "I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," says Raghavendra pic.twitter.com/CMRHNdUuYU — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

