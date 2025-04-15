New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat today. Gandhi will address the orientation program at around 3 pm for District Observers at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in Ahmedabad.

Recently, Congress held its 84th AICC (All India Congress Committee) national convention and Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad. The convention aimed to discuss many issues concerning the country, including the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC was held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking the event's return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

The party's top leadership attended the AICC convention and CWC meeting, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Rajeev Shukla, DK Shivakumar, Sachin Pilot, and various others.

On April 9, the Congress accused the BJP-led government of a "relentless systematic and conspiratorial attack" on India's constitutional institutions. It talked of changes in the party's organisational structure by empowering district units, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge stating that those who cannot work for the party should take rest and those who can't discharge their duties should retire.

The 'Nyay Path' resolution adopted at the AICC session came down heavily on the BJP-led government, accusing it of "failure on economy, foreign affairs and betrayal with the farmers".

It called for reservation for OBCs, STs, and SCs in private educational institutions and said this should be implemented immediately.

The party accused BJP-led government of being "weak-kneed" and said successive Congress Governments enhanced India's global stature and demonstrated leadership on the world stage through a principled and visionary foreign policy.

"Our governments' foreign policy was always centred around protection of India's interests, global balance of power, finding solutions through mutual harmony and dialogue, international cooperation and peaceful resolution of disputes", it said, and alleged that the BJP-led government "compromised India's foreign policy at the altar of 'individual branding and serving 'vested interests,'".

Congress said it believes that India's foreign policy can't be an instrument of divisive politics to advance the domestic political agenda "as is being done by the BJP government."

The party said that China has illegally occupied thousands of square kilometres of Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh, yet the current BJP Government, founded upon the rhetoric of showing "'lal aankh' has utterly failed to restore the status quo ante, as it existed prior to April 2020".

It referred to China's proposed construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, saying it is an alarming development, particularly for Assam and other Northeastern States.

The resolution expressed serious concern over the rise of radical elements in neighbouring Bangladesh, saying that it has already created an unsafe environment for religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. (ANI)

