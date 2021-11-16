New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rashid Alvi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, saying that the party is using Purvanchal Expressway for doing politics.

"It is the habit of the Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath to use every little thing for politics. It is not like that a road has been constructed for the first time in the country. BJP thinks that they will win the elections by just building an expressway. I have always said that a hungry person would not walk on a road built using gold. There is unemployment, price rise in the state. There is no law and order in the state. People are worried. BJP should have paid the attention to these things but they were overlooked," he said while talking to ANI.

Alvi alleged that the Centre and state government are doing 'business' by constructing the expressway.

"Centre and state governments are not really government anymore as they are more involved in doing business. Will toll tax not be levied on commuters travelling on the expressway? There will be heavy toll tax and that too at many spots. Money will be collected through that. How is it benefitting the public?" he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The key feature of the Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in the future.

Alvi said that there was no development in the statement. "An MoU was signed with industrialists worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore. There was a lot of hype generated for it. But only 50,000 crore were invested in the state. What development took place in the state? However, the son of their minister crushed people with his car and one of the MLAs raped a woman. PM Modi should know this and mention it before people," he added.

The leader said that BJP is only doing politics of hate.

"This politics has caused fear among a certain community. It has never happened. The previous government did not do it," he added.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. (ANI)

