Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): After the Huzurabad assembly bypoll results were out, Congress leader and former MP Madhu Yaskhi on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an alternative party for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana and both parties are together.

While speaking to ANI, Yaskhi said, "While we celebrated the victory of the Congress party across the country, the party witnessed disappointing results in Telangana. There was a huge number of meetings organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). The cadre was enthused and we thought that in the triangle contest, we (Congress) may win. But losing a deposit is highly disappointing, we have to do a course correction and mere organising public meetings is not enough."

"We have to reach to people and explain to them what Congress stands for and what the party has done for the people of Telangana. A self retrospect has to be done and we need to go basics and see what people are expecting," he said.

The former MP further said, "BJP is not an alternative party for the TRS in Telangana, they both are together. It is Congress that is going to bring back real development to the people of Telangana."

Reacting to Congress leader Yashki's statement, BJP leader NV Subash said, " Since 2019, BJP vote share has been increased and we have won major parliament seats, whereas, Congress party has won with a narrow margin."

"From the year 2019, till date, the Congress party has won nothing, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections where the score was almost zero," he said.

Further, highlighting Huzurabad bypolls, Subash said, "The Congress party had conceded their defeat before the polling itself in Huzurabad. It is very clear that the Congress party will not survive in the next elections as it has no visible leader on national level and in Telangana, they have corrupt leaders."

Subash said that the people of Telangana were fed up with Congress as the party's MLAs are deserting one by one to TRS.

"The captain jumps off before the ship sinks and hence people don't believe them and they have no confidence in Congress party. In fact in Huzurabad, there was no candidate who wanted to fight from a Congress ticket. The performance of the grand old Congress party is miserable as their leaders did not campaign, as they knew they will not get deposits as well," Subash said. (ANI)

