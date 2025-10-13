Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): In a ceremony at Shimla's Ridge Ground, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi unveiled the statue of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the gathering, describing Virbhadra Singh as "the soul of Himachal" and lamenting the lack of true leaders in today's politics.

"There is a dearth of true leaders like Virbhadra Singh in the country today. He dedicated his life to public service for him, politics was a medium to serve the people. He carried forward the tradition of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi, for whom power meant responsibility," she said on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the NDA government and the BJP leadership of indulging in divisive, vote-bank politics and neglecting Himachal during natural calamities.

"The central government did not extend adequate help to Himachal during the flood disaster. Their politics is not for the people but for votes. Congress stands for truth, sacrifice, and development, and Himachal is a living example of that legacy," she said.

She further praised CM Sukhu for continuing Virbhadra Singh's legacy of people-oriented governance and added,

"I am proud to have a home in Himachal. This land gives us love and inspiration." She added

Meanwhile, late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh, took a pledge saying, "I will fulfill my father's dreams for Himachal"

Standing before his father's statue, Vikramaditya Singh delivered a tribute, saying, "Today is the most emotional moment of my life. This statue is not just carved in stone; it represents Himachal's history, culture, and the emotions of its people. I pledge before this statue to fulfil my father's unfinished dreams and take Himachal to new heights," he added.

He thanked Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their support to the family, saying, "Your blessings and affection have been our strength. Virbhadra Singh was not just a name he was the spirit of every farmer, every field, every youth, and every mother in this state." Singh added.

CM Sukhu said development in Himachal Pradesh is a contribution of the Congress party and Virbhadra Singh.

"When there were no roads in the state, he laid an entire network of roads, transformed education, and brought power to the remotest regions. For him, power meant service, and we must carry forward this legacy," CM Sukhu said.

He recalled Indira Gandhi's role in Himachal's growth and added, "It was in 1971, here on this very Ridge Ground, that Indira Gandhi granted full statehood to Himachal Pradesh. Today, unveiling Virbhadra Singh's statue here symbolises the Congress party's long-standing commitment to the state's development."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Virbhadra Singh was not only a political leader but the true architect of modern Himachal.

Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who also graced the ceremony, said, "Virbhadra Singh was the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh"

Mukesh Agnihotri described Virbhadra Singh as a political statesman who devoted over five decades to public life. "Indira Gandhi created Himachal, Y.S. Parmar laid its foundation, and Virbhadra Singh filled it with colours. He served as Chief Minister six times, as a Union Minister, and as MP five times. He was a people's leader who met citizens even past midnight, a leader remembered as a leader," Agnihotri said.

State Congress President Pratibha Singh expressed deep gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for unveiling the statue and said, "This is a proud and emotional moment for our family and the entire state. This statue will forever remind us that a true leader treats power as a means to serve people. We are committed to carrying forward his vision of progress and justice."

The event was attended by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC in charge for HP Rjani Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC President and MP Pratibha Singh, MP Depender Singh Hooda, MP Sachin Pilot, M Rajiv Shukla and Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late leader and current PWD Minister, along with several senior Congress leaders. (ANI)

