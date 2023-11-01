Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress National General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's General Secretary in charge of the state, to discuss Karnataka strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"On the auspicious occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, I held a meeting with CM Sh. @siddaramaiahji, DCM and KPCC President Sh. @DKShivakumarji and GS in-charge Sh. @rssurjewalaji in Bengaluru to discuss our Karnataka strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," KC Venugopal said on X.

He said that they prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure a maximum number of seats and cautioned all leaders about the need for unity and discipline to achieve their goals.

"Our govt is fulfilling the Guarantees made and its tenure is well received by all sections of society. We have no doubt that we are all set to sweep the polls and send 20+ MPs from Karnataka to the Lok Sabha!," he added.

The meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of the controversial remarks by Ministers and legislators on the tenure of the Chief Minister and the Opposition BJP levelling allegations of corruption.

While the loyalists of Siddaramaiah have stated that the Chief Minister's post was not vacant and that the incumbent would continue for five years, loyalists of Shivakumar have been contending that the KPCC chief would become the Chief Minister after 30 months. (ANI)

